February 13, 2017 1:59 PM

Trump hotel brand looking to open in 'trendy' Charlotte

By Ely Portillo

With Charlotte in the midst of a major hotel-building boom, another development company is apparently turning its eye to the city: The Trump Organization.

In a story this weekend in The New York Times, Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, said Charlotte is one of the cities the where the company is looking to build. Specifically, Eric said the company’s new Scion-branded hotel could be a good fit for the city.

The Scion brand is planned to be a new boutique hotel, with locations in up to 30 cities across the U.S. From the Times:

“Eric said they were hoping to locate Scion, offering a lower-price alternative to their Trump International Hotel brand, in large to midsize ‘trendy’ cities like Austin, Tex., Charlotte, N.C., and Nashville.”

The Trump Organization is evaluating sites in Dallas for a possible first Scion location, Eric told the Times.

In Charlotte, years of rising occupancy and room rates have spurred a boom in hotel construction. Five new hotels totaling about 1,000 rooms are underway uptown, with another 1,500 rooms on the drawing board. That would increase the number of rooms in the city’s primary hotel market by 50 percent.

Outside of uptown, at least 2,200 hotel rooms have been announced or are already under construction, from SouthPark to near Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Steele Creek.

 

78.5 percent

Average hotel room occupancy in Mecklenburg for May 2016

73.9 percent

Average hotel room occupancy in May 2015

$111.89

Average room rate for May 2016, up from $106 last year

$87.75

Average revenue per-available room in 2016, up 13 percent from last year

Source: Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

