75 years after World War II internments, Japanese Americans hope history will not repeat

0:43 American flag stolen, flag pole cut in Rock Hill Pause

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family

1:34 Rock Hill's Friendship 9 meets students on 'civil rights journey'

1:16 When do you stop for a school bus?

2:21 York County solicitor honors civil rights leader Clarence Graham

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

2:05 Take a tour of new spaces, improvements at Rock Hill schools