The Latest: Evacuees start returning to homes near dam

1:33 Repealing Obamacare without replacement 'irresponsible,' say York Co. protesters Pause

1:00 Rock Hill shoppers do the Valentine's Day scramble

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction

5:56 Surviving an active shooter situation using 'Run. Hide Fight.'

1:42 Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible