Carlos Santana says Grammy comments about Adele and Beyonce were taken out of context

Carlos Santana was anything but “smooth” in voicing his opinion about the Grammys.
The 69-year-old guitar legend — whose career spans five decades and found a whole new group of fans with his 1999 hit “Smooth” — tried to congratulate British star Adele for her Album of the Year Grammy but it ended up sounding like a slam on Beyonce.
Adele broke her Grammy in half and offered to share it with Beyonce, who was expected to win.
“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told a New Zeland news agency. “With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more ike modeling kind of music — music to model a dress. She’s not a singer, singer with all respect to her.”
As you might imagine, Beyonce’s large group of fans online pounced.
When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I'm scared he'll be assassinated.— Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana saying Beyoncé isn't a singer is like someone saying to me Carlos Santana doesn't absolutely own the guitar.— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 14, 2017
Carlos Santana wanted attention and y'all gave it to him— Jasmine Warfield (@JasmineSW3) February 15, 2017
There were some defenders of Santana.
I mean getting mad at Carlos Santana because he's not a Beyonce fan is one of the the dumbest things to rile up anyone's feelings— GęękŸ (@GeekyDiorGirl) February 15, 2017
But Santana insisted that his comments were taken out of context.
“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best,” he wrote on Facebook.
