AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies and Congress will continue to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, even after President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser for providing inaccurate accounts of his contacts with the Russian ambassador last year.
Democrats said an independent investigation was the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia. But Republican leaders continue to refuse to consider that option and said three congressional investigations underway were enough.
Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was fired late Monday. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.
This isn't the first time Trump has distanced himself from an adviser in light of relationships with Moscow. In late August, Paul Manafort resigned as Trump's campaign chairman after disclosures by The Associated Press about his firm's covert lobbying on behalf of Ukraine's former pro-Russia governing political party. Trump has long held a friendly posture toward the long-time U.S. adversary and has been reluctant to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin, even for Putin's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
"This isn't simply about a change in policy toward Russia, as the administration would like to portray. It's what's behind that change in policy," said California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, one of the congressional bodies investigating.
___
Clues scarce after half brother of N. Korean leader killed
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — News of the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother rippled across Asia on Wednesday as Malaysian investigators scoured airport surveillance video for clues about two female suspects and rival South Korea offered up a single, shaky motive: paranoia.
Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, said a senior Malaysian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.
Kim, who died on the way to a hospital, told medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, the official said.
Malaysian officials have provided few other details about why they believe Kim died in a targeted killing. Police said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.
Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror."
___
Rumors highlight the hidden lives of North Korean leaders
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother could be the best cloak-and-dagger thriller North Koreans will never get to hear. And if they did, they'd likely need some plot explainers — few know Kim Jong Un even had a half-brother.
While no country in the world has a cult of personality surrounding its leaders as intensive as North Korea's, the narrative is carefully groomed and highly selective, leaving even some of the most basic details unknown to the general public. Predictably enough, the existence of an elder half-brother — and particularly a somewhat rebellious, free-wheeling one — has never been part of the North's official leader narrative.
It is simpler to keep the line of succession and power as clear and direct as possible. For the most part, that means grandfather, father and son.
Ironically, or perhaps not, the swirling reports of the hit on half-brother Kim Jong Nam at a Malaysian airport come as the nation is gearing up for one of the biggest leader-reverence events of the year.
It's called the "Day of the Shining Star," the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il, who was Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Nam's father, though they had a different mother.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. INVESTIGATIONS INTO RUSSIA TO CONTINUE AFTER FLYNN'S EXIT
Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP.
2. WASHINGTON MULLS DRAMATIC SHIFT IN POLICY AS NETANYAHU GOES TO WHITE HOUSE
The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution — how this might actually be possible is not made clear.
___
2 state solution optional? Palestinians puzzled by US view
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials said Wednesday that there's no alternative to Palestinian statehood, expressing concern over the Trump administration suggestions that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may be optional.
It remains unclear if the comments on the issue by a senior U.S. official ahead of Wednesday's White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signal a shift in long-standing U.S. policy.
Netanyahu is under growing pressure from right-wing Cabinet ministers to abandon the goal of a two-state solution — an idea he publicly endorsed several years ago, albeit with reservations.
Critics say that in any case, Israel's policy of settlement expansion on war-won land is making such a partition deal increasingly difficult.
"All the Cabinet ministers oppose a Palestinian state, including Netanyahu," Gilad Erdan, a Cabinet minister and member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, told Israel's Army Radio on Wednesday.
___
Cracks may offer clues to California dam's troubles
Six months before rushing water ripped a huge hole in a channel that drains a Northern California reservoir, state inspectors said the concrete spillway was sound. As officials puzzle through how to repair Oroville Dam spillway, federal regulators have ordered the state to figure out what went wrong.
Earlier inspection reports offer potential clues, including cracks on the spillway surface that if not properly repaired could let water tear through the concrete. In recent years, construction crews patched cracks — including in the area where water burrowed a huge pit last week.
Damage to the main spillway triggered a series of problems culminating with the first use of the emergency spillway, which quickly began eroding and threatened to unleash a torrent of water on cities downstream. On Tuesday, officials said the immediate danger had passed, and allowed nearly 200,000 residents to go home after evacuation orders scattered them for nearly two days.
Inspectors with the state agency that both operates and checks the dam, the nation's tallest at 770 feet, walked the half-mile-long spillway in 2014 and 2015 and did not find any concerns.
"Conditions appeared to be normal," the inspector wrote in reports from both years.
___
Study: Most drivers, not just young, are taking risks
DETROIT (AP) — Young drivers aren't alone in behaving badly on U.S. roads, a trend that could be contributing to a spike in highway deaths.
Well over half of drivers in every age group have texted behind the wheel, run a red light or driven faster than the speed limit in the last 30 days, according to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Younger drivers are the worst offenders. Eighty-eight percent of drivers ages 19 to 24 admitted to at least one of those behaviors. But even mature drivers skirted the rules more often researchers expected. For instance, 10 percent of drivers between 60 and 74 have texted or sent email from behind the wheel, while 37 percent of drivers over 75 said they'd driven through a light that had just turned red.
"It was a surprise that there were relatively high rates of these behaviors among the drivers we think of as safer," said Lindsay Arnold, a research associate with the AAA Foundation.
Arnold said the responses were similar to those in past years, indicating a troubling trend. In 2015, U.S. traffic deaths rose 7 percent to 35,092, the largest single-year increase in five decades. They're expected to rise again in 2016 when that data is finalized.
___
Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
NEW YORK (AP) — Quite a rally for Rumor — a commanding comeback for German shepherds, too.
Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss on the very same green carpet, she came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.
Cheered loudly all around the ring by a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, she's just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.
"Unbelievable," handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said.
In a year that's seen lots of late, startling twists in sports — think Patriots, Cubs and Cavaliers — Rumor pulled something of a shocker. She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January.
___
Column: Silver helps make it a weekend to celebrate for NBA
The first signal that Adam Silver was more enlightened than the average commissioner came just months into his reign when he broke ranks with other sports leagues by calling for the legalization of sports betting.
Not only that, the NBA commissioner suggested later, but the league wouldn't mind joining in the profits that nationwide legalized betting might bring.
Bold stuff, considering the NBA had for decades been in lockstep with Major League Baseball and the NFL in the belief that sports betting could destroy their empires. While baseball is now coming in line with a new way of thinking, Roger Goodell notably continues to rant about the evils of sports betting.
That Silver is not afraid to tackle social issues is also reflected in the decision to move this weekend's All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of the North Carolina law limiting protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people. Agree with him or not, it's hard to imagine the NFL taking such a stand — especially when it might lose some money because of it.
Three years into his tenure, Silver is on a roll. The NBA Finals last year were the most watched in nearly 20 years, the league has a new national television deal that is ridiculously lucrative, and there is a new agreement with players that guarantees labor peace for at least six years.
___
Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen
NEW YORK (AP) — She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.
Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.
Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.
Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.
