'Help me kill my wife,' a man wrote in a text mistakenly sent to his ex-boss, police say

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:33 Repealing Obamacare without replacement 'irresponsible,' say York Co. protesters

0:50 Video: Winthrop MBB players complete the "roses are red" poem

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners