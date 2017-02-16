How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill