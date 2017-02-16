The Latest: Victim's father opposes terror attack plea deal

The Latest on guilty plea on charges related to the San Bernardino terror attack (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The father of a woman killed in the San Bernardino terror attack says he's afraid the man who pleaded guilty to providing weapons to the shooters will get a "slap on the wrist" as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The plea agreement for 25-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. was accepted Thursday by a federal judge in California. Marquez could get up to 25 years in prison.
Gregory Clayborn, whose daughter Sierra was among 14 killed, opposed the deal in remarks to the judge before the hearing and again to reporters afterward.
Clayborn said he believes Marquez knew about the December 2015 attack ahead of time.
United States Attorney Eileen Decker says there was no evidence that Marquez was aware that husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were planning the shootings.
10:10 a.m.
A California man has pleaded guilty to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.
The plea agreement between 25-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. and prosecutors was accepted Thursday by a federal judge in Riverside, California.
In addition to providing material support to terrorists, Marquez also pleaded guilty to conspiring with one of the San Bernardino shooters in plots for mass killings that were never carried out.
The December 2015 attack also wounded 22 people at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees.
Husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunfight with authorities later that day.
