Disabled teen died with bedsores so large bone was exposed. Mom, grandparents charged

A Kentucky prosecutor says the mother and grandparents of a disabled teenager have been charged with manslaughter after he died from an infection caused by open bedsores.
Joseph Bishop, an 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy from Kenton County, Kentucky died Saturday.
Bishop was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Friday, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders called the death “tragic and avoidable” and said the suspects “turned a case of neglect into a homicide.”
Bishop’s mother, Jamie Lynn Bishop, 40, and grandparents Sharon Lynn Martin, 65, and Raymond Dennis Martin, 67, are charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to the Kenton County jail. Each is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
The three charged are accused of of neglecting the teen, according to WCPO Cincinnati. Court documents obtained by the news station stated that Joseph Bishop’s bedsores were large enough that muscle and bone were exposed.
The Associated Press contributed.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
