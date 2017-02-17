Inmate's rape conviction overturned days after he's killed

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

0:50 Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:48 Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa