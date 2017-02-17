AP review: Gorsuch backed minimum standard for disabled kids

0:50 Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest Pause

0:48 Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?