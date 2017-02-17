Who was the best American president? Historians rank them all and Obama debuts at 12

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:50 Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest