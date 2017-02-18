Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

1:09 Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event