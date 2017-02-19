National

February 19, 2017 12:10 PM

1 killed; 1 hurt after car stuck on tracks is hit by train

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Authorities say one person has died after a car broke down on train tracks in North Carolina and was hit by an oncoming train.

Fayetteville Police said in a news release that two other people in the car were able to get out before the train struck. A fourth person who could not escape was seriously injured.

Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay told WRAL-TV the car stalled just a few blocks from the police station and officers rushed to help and dispatches tried to warn CSX.

But Strepay says the train struck the car less than two minutes after it got stuck.

The names of the dead and injured have not been released.

