Small plane crashes on Pennsylvania golf course

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:36 Charlotte resident celebrates new chance at life

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper