Final DHS rules foresee immediate deportation for anyone caught anywhere in U.S.

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor