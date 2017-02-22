The Latest: Attorney says shooting has torn apart 3 families

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

0:57 Video: Lewisville survives Williston-Elko, referees to advance to 1A Upper State boys' basketball championship

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:59 Video: Northwestern Trojans' Dom Wren discusses this weekend's Bryan Ostrower Soccer Showcase