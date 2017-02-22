Their bodies are scarred by hate they can’t erase. He transforms that hate into hope

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:59 Video: Northwestern Trojans' Dom Wren discusses this weekend's Bryan Ostrower Soccer Showcase

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally