Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

Movie star George Clooney knows a thing or two about the “Hollywood elite,” a term that’s become pejorative particularly when used by conservatives and Republicans to describe wealthy, liberal people who make money in television and movies.
Clooney, who endorsed and held a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, said the label applies to a few other people, too — President Donald Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon.
“Donald Trump has 22 acting credits. He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist,” Clooney said during an interview with Canal+.
Trump does have 22 acting credits, according to his IMDB page. He plays himself in nearly every one of his television and movie appearances, including “Zoolander” and “Home Alone 2” and episodes of “Sex and the City,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Nanny.” He also starred in “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice,” shows on which he is also a producer.
As for his pension, Trump declared a $110,228 pension from the Screen Actors Guild on financial disclosure forms released as part of his presidential run. It is not known if that is an annual payment, according to Bloomberg. Trump said he earned more than $213 million from his 14 seasons on The Apprentice, according to a statement from his campaign.
Bannon, best known for running the right-wing website Breitbart, is listed as a producer of 18 films, mostly documentaries, on his IMDB page. But Bannon made a fortune after making a deal to share part of the profits from “Seinfeld.”
“Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director. That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done,” Clooney said. “He made a lot of money off ‘Seinfeld.’ He’s elitist Hollywood.”
Bannon tried to write a rap musical about the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
