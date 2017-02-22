Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night Pause

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court