National

February 23, 2017 1:44 AM

Landlord accused of fatally stabbing tenant over unpaid rent

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A New York City landlord is accused of stabbing his tenant to death following an apparent dispute over unpaid rent.

Police responding to a 911 call of a person stabbed in front of a home in the Bronx Wednesday night found the tenant, 44-year-old Zakir Khan, with multiple stab wounds. Khan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Khan and his landlord, 51-year-old Taha Mahran, had been arguing over rent money.

Mahran has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos