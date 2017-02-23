Witnesses: Shooting at Kansas bar may have racial overtones

A man opened fire at a crowded Kansas bar, killing one man and wounding two others before he was arrested in Missouri, police said Thursday about an attack that some witnesses suggested had racial overtones.
Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, was arrested in Henry County, Missouri after the shooting Wednesday evening at Austins Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. He waived extradition from Henry County Thursday and was expected to be returned to Kansas, said Maj. Rob Hills of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
The Kansas City Star reported the suspect uttered racial slurs and yell "get out of my country" before he opened fire, citing witnesses at the shooting.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla died at an area hospital and Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot were hospitalized. Witnesses said Grillot had stepped in and tried to stop the shooter.
Police declined to provide details about the attack. The FBI referred calls to the Olathe Police Department.
Garret Bohnen, a bartender at Austins, told the Star that Kuchibhotla and Madasani work at Garmin Ltd., and stopped at Austins for a drink once or twice a week.
"From what I understand when he was throwing racial slurs at the two gentlemen (Kuchibhotla and Madasani), Ian stood up for them," Bohnen said. "We're all proud of him."
The shooting happened around Wednesday evening while people were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins, said Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney.
Purinton was taken into custody just after midnight on Thursday morning at an Applebee's about 70 miles to the southeast in Clinton, Missouri, authorities said.
Assistant Clinton Police Chief Sonny Lynch said an Applebee's bartender summoned police to the bar where the man was drinking because he said he'd been involved in a shooting. The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe.
"He mentioned he had been involved in a shooting and we went out there and picked him up," Lynch said.
GPS-maker Garmin, which is headquartered in Olathe, confirmed in an email to employees that two of the victims work or worked for the company.
