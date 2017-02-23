With officials divided, Trump taking time, care with new travel ban

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:41 Rock Hill Christian school students learn about real-world living

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record