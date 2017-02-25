AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Snow falls as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
African refugees and migrants, mostly from Sudan and Senegal, look at the sea aboard the Golfo Azurro, a rescue ship of the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms NGO, after being rescued from a boat out of control at 25 miles north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast, early in the morning on Thursday Feb. 23, 2016.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
A man floats in the Pacific Ocean off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Residents living in the capital city cool off on hot summer days by going to the nearby beaches.
Rodrigo Abd
AP Photo
Luisa Bodem kicks up sand as she competes in the women's long jump event at the German indoor athletics in Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Hendrik Schmidt
A cow is prepared for a photograph in front a pastoral backdrop in Verden, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The most beautiful milk cows from Lower Saxony and Saxony will be selected at the 44th "Show of the Best." Around 200 animals are competing in 18 categories.
dpa via AP
Carmen Jaspersen
Spain's Queen Letizia, left, walks with Juliana Awada, the wife of the Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, during a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Macri and his wife Awada are on the first of a four day official visit to Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
A metro police officer fires rubber bullets at anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons as the latest wave of anti-immigrant protests broke out in South Africa's capital, while President Jacob Zuma condemned anti-foreigner violence and appealed for calm.
Themba Hadebe
AP Photo
Protesters clash with police in Portland, Ore., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed "Not My President's Day."
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 2017. The Iraqi security forces advance comes as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive Islamic State militants from the western half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A boy flies a kite on the Red Sea beach near the landmark Jiddah fountain in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
A Hindu holy woman lights an oil lamp during Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Shivaratri, or the night of Shiva, is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction.
Niranjan Shrestha
AP Photo
Cameron Percy hits his approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Ryan Kang
AP Photo
Sunlight streams between skyscrapers as the sun rises behind downtown Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
