Get swabbed: Officers 'Shake it Off' in music video for bone marrow foundation

1:30 Fort Mill Middle School celebrates Black History Month Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:27 Rock Hill school leaders break ground on new Montessori building

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship