Army makes history by putting Muslim in charge of 14,000 US soldiers’ spiritual needs

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars Pause

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:53 Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music

0:46 Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill