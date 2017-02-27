Rachel Dolezal says she’s jobless, almost homeless, and not sorry for saying she’s black

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:50 United Arab Emirates' Fatima Al Ali proves 'Hockey Is For Everyone"

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title