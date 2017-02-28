Vehicle in Alabama Mardi Gras parade runs into marching band

A vehicle in the Gulf Shores, Alabama, Mardi Gras parade ran into a marching band, injuring at least 11 people, several news outlets are reporting.
City spokesman Grant Brown told The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.
At least three people were severely injured.
Brown says there is no indication the crash was anything but a “horrific accident.”
Video and photos from the scene show emergency workers helping the injured on the main highway running toward the beach.
The parade was canceled after the incident.
The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade is cancelled due to an injury at the start of the lineup. More information to... https://t.co/TEiBhH2AWa— City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017
Highway 59 will remain closed indefinitely until the police clear the scene. We will get you more information as... https://t.co/svzBeQn8uL— City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017
Seeking Assistance:— Gulf Shores Police (@GulfShoresPD) February 28, 2017
If you witnessed and/or captured photos /video send any images of the scene to LT. Cowan at
bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov
Breaking: Car plows into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Ala.; injuries reported. https://t.co/jRzZjCLehc pic.twitter.com/LHRLU329Mc— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2017
