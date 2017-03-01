She needed a place to hide her meth. So she turned to a 5-year-old, cops say

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:57 Sonogram video shows baby flashing a ‘rock on’ sign

2:43 Veteran surprised to find pilot is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

1:43 Military vet surprises friend with Big South Tournament tickets

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title