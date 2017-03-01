National

More than 12,500 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken bites recalled

Customers who purchased five-pound bags of Wayne Farms chicken bites from should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, according to a recall notice from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The recall is classified as Class I, the most dangerous type.

More than 12,600 pounds of the product — “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites” — have been recalled due to a potential processing defect. It could result in “bacterial pathogens” surviving in the product, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product is for sale at Food Lion stores in 10 states: Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

It was packaged on Dec. 1, 13 and 30. No one has reported getting sick from the eating the chicken bites, but a customer complaint led to the recall.

