A drive-in movie theater won’t show ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because a character is gay

In at least one Alabama theater, the new live-action “Beauty and the Beast” movie cannot “Be Our Guest.”
The owners of the Henagar Drive-in Theater announced Thursday night that they would not show the upcoming film because one character in it is gay. The movie is slated to be released March 17,
In a Facebook post, the theater’s owners say that “if I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”
On Wednesday, news broke that LeFou, the sidekick to the movie’s villain, Gaston, would be portrayed as gay in the film, a difference from the original animated movie. In an interview with Attitude Magazine, director Bill Condon revealed the news, which represents the first time a character in a Disney movie will be openly gay.
“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon said.
Condon also promised a “nice, exclusively gay moment” involving LeFou at the end of the film, which was later revealed to be LeFou dancing with another man during the movie’s musical finale, according to the Charlotte Observer.
The owners of the Alabama theater referenced this moment in their post announcing their decision, incorrectly identifying Condon as one of the film’s producers.
“If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” the post read.
One of the theater’s owners, Carol Laney, spoke with WHNT about the decision and cited her family’s religious beliefs as the reason they would not be showing the movie.
“As business owners, we take pride and caution in showing discernment in what we play at our drive-in. This by no means is sending a message of hatred or bigotry,” Laney said, reading from a statement.
“We respect the choice of others who choose to support other movie theaters by watching this movie. However, we hope you respect our choice not to play it at our drive-in.”
As of Friday evening, the theater’s Facebook post has been shared more than 1,600 times and commented on 2,600 times.
Those comments show a sharp divide over the theater’s decision, with many calling the owners bigoted and discriminatory, while others praised them for standing by their principles.
Up and down the theater’s Facebook page, outraged activists have started posting clips from the movie on old posts as a form of protest.
In their post and subsequent interview with WHNT, Laney said her family took ownership of the theater in December. In addition to “Beauty and the Beast,” the new owners also appeared to remove one of the previous owner’s scheduled films, “Fierce,” a documentary about the drag community's fight for equal rights, according to the Los Angeles Times.
At the end of the post explaining their decision, the owners wrote that they wanted customers to “watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language.”
However, some commenters took exception with this description by pointing out that theater has recently shown the film “Hidden Figures,” which contains profanities, “Passengers,” which contains sexuality and nudity, according to the Motion Picture Association of America, and “Almost Christmas,” which also contains foul language.
