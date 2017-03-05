AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:52 Video: Winthrop survives thrilling semifinal OT win in Big South tourney

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find