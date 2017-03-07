AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

GOP bill unlikely to settle passionate health care debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's passionate debate about the role of government in providing health care for citizens and paying the costs is unlikely to be settled by the legislation newly revealed by House Republicans.
With Republicans now controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, the bill would drive government policy down routes long advocated by conservatives. The course correction would take at least two years to get rolling, and probably longer to show definitive results. If it falls short, it would give rise to a fresh set of health care grievances.
The Republican legislation would limit future federal funding for Medicaid, which covers low-income people, about 1 in 5 Americans. And it would loosen rules that former President Barack Obama's law imposed for health plans directly purchased by individuals, while also scaling back insurance subsidies.
Republicans say their solutions would make Medicaid more cost-efficient without punishing the poor and disabled, while spurring private insurers to offer attractive products for the estimated 20 million consumers in the market for individual policies.
But Democrats say the bill would make many people uninsured, shifting costs to states and hospital systems that act as providers of last resort. Individual policy holders might be able to find low-premium plans, only to be exposed to higher deductibles and copayments.
APNewsBreak: For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Casey Anthony knows that much of the world believes she killed her 2-year-old daughter, despite her acquittal. But nearly nine years later, she insists she doesn't know how the last hours of Caylee's life unfolded.
"Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass," she told The Associated Press in one of a series of exclusive interviews. "I'd like to think she'd be listening to classic rock, playing sports" and putting up with no nonsense.
But discussing Caylee's last moments, the 30-year-old Anthony spoke in halting, sober tones: "I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she said.
"Based off what was in the media" — the story of a woman who could not account for a month in which her child was missing, whose defense involved an accidental drowning for which there was no eyewitness testimony — "I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
This was the first time Anthony spoke to a news media outlet about her daughter's death or her years since the trial. Her responses were at turns revealing, bizarre and often contradictory, and they ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case that has captivated the nation.
Avalanche strikes French Alps resort of Tignes
PARIS (AP) — An avalanche struck a ski resort in the French Alps on Tuesday morning and authorities launched a search and rescue operation. No casualty figures were immediately given.
The Savoie prefecture said that the avalanche struck the Tignes resort on Tuesday morning. French media reported that several skiers have been caught up in the avalanche, but authorities haven't provided details about potential casualties.
Police in Tignes confirmed they are currently intervening and the local tourism office said the resort has been shut down. TV footage of the resort showed bad weather conditions and poor visibility on the slopes.
Weather services had warned Monday of a high avalanche risk in mountain ranges because of strong winds.
Four snowboarders died last month in another avalanche near the same resort. On Jan. 18, a devastating avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy, killing 29 people.
North Korea, Malaysia ban each other's citizens from leaving
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — North Korea barred Malaysians from exiting its borders and Malaysia followed suit Tuesday, turning ordinary citizens into pawns in the diplomatic battle surrounding the investigation into the bizarre death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother.
The tit-for-tat directives come as relations between the two countries disintegrate over the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13.
"This is way out of normal diplomatic practice," Lalit Mansingh, a New Delhi-based scholar and longtime top Indian diplomat, said of North Korea's decision. He could not recall anything similar in recent years, where so many everyday citizens were pulled into a diplomatic standoff.
Although there is growing speculation that North Korea orchestrated the attack, Malaysia has never directly accused Pyongyang. Still, North Korea has slammed the investigation as flawed and called into question Malaysia's autopsy report that found VX nerve agent — a banned chemical weapon — killed Kim.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Pyongyang was banning Malaysians from leaving the country "until the safety of the diplomats and citizens of (North Korea) in Malaysia is fully guaranteed through the fair settlement of the case that occurred in Malaysia."
US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial missile defense system have arrived in South Korea, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.
The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, within this year have angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.
China responded quickly, saying it will take "necessary measures" to protect itself and warning that the U.S. and South Korea should be prepared to bear the consequences.
Washington and Seoul say the system is defensive and not meant to be a threat to Beijing or Moscow. The U.S. military said in a statement that THAAD can intercept and destroy short and medium range ballistic missiles during the last part of their flights.
"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," Adm. Harry Harris, head of the U.S. Pacific Command, said in the statement.
Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos of first one
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed his first travel ban with scant warning and little planning seven days into his presidency, he meant to signal he was a man of action. After the lawsuits, chaos at airports and international criticism, Trump's rewritten travel ban sent a different message: The White House has learned some lessons.
The Trump administration's unveiling of its revised restrictions on travel and refugees was deliberate and cautious, an implicit acknowledgement of some of the unforced errors from the first rollout. The executive order was announced by Trump's Cabinet officials, some of whom felt cut out of consultations on the earlier version. It does not go into effect immediately, giving the world time to assess its impact.
The White House took weeks of consultation with agency heads about how best to withstand expected legal challenges.
The scaled-back order will still face fire from critics. It bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.
Department of Homeland Security intelligence analysts have questioned the rationale behind it, concluding that citizenship is an "unlikely indicator" of terrorism threats to the United States.
Iraqi forces storm Mosul government complex, hoist flag
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — U.S.-backed Iraqi forces were fighting their way through a government complex in the heart of western Mosul after storming the buildings in an overnight raid, and were facing fierce counterattacks Tuesday from the Islamic State group.
According to Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, the troops hoisted an Iraqi flag on the complex of buildings in the Dawasa neighborhood earlier in the morning, hailing the federal police units behind the taking of the area as heroes.
By noon, troops on the ground said the complex has not yet been secured and that they are battling a wave of intense IS counterattacks.
Sgt. Azam Ibrahim of the federal police was one of the first troops to storm the Mosul government complex. His unit then pulled back to a base on the edge of Mosul's Tayran neighborhood, saying the clashes were still underway at the complex later Tuesday.
"We were pulled back because we had killed and wounded," Ibrahim told The Associated Press. "The (Iraqi) forces there are surrounded, the Humvees cannot reach them, nor can the ambulances."
Turkish, US, Russian military chiefs hold surprise meeting
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's military says the Turkish, U.S. and Russian chiefs of military staff are meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq.
The surprise meeting between Turkey's Gen. Hulusi Akar, the U.S. Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, is underway on Tuesday in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.
Turkey's military announced the meeting in a brief statement. It comes amid renewed Turkish threats to hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish targets in the northern Syrian city of Manbij.
The U.S. and Turkey are also discussing plans to recapture the Islamic State's self-declared capital of Raqqa in Syria. Turkey strongly opposes the involvement of Syrian Kurdish forces in the operation.
UN chief in Somalia on emergency visit to focus on famine
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an emergency visit to Somalia on Tuesday to highlight the country's famine crisis, meeting the new president and saying the worsening hunger requires a massive response.
"People are dying. The world must act now to stop this," the U.N. chief tweeted on his arrival in this Horn of Africa nation.
"We need to make as much noise as possible," Guterres said. "Conflict, drought, climate change, disease, cholera. The combination is a nightmare."
Somalia is part of a massive $4 billion aid appeal launched last month for four nations suffering from conflict and hunger. The others are Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, where famine already has been declared.
Somalia over the weekend announced its first death toll since declaring a national disaster last week, saying 110 people had died in a 48-hour period in a single region. The United Nations estimates that 5 million people in Somalia need aid, amid warnings of a famine.
Transgender Virginia student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to back out of a lawsuit over transgender students' bathroom access is a disappointment that will keep transgender children in limbo, said 17-year-old plaintiff Gavin Grimm, who's become a national face of the issue.
But Grimm, who sued his eastern Virginia school district to be able to use the boys' bathroom, said Monday that he's ready to keep up his fight.
"I am still as passionate and as happy to be doing this as ever," he said. "I think everyone is just as empowered and ready for it as we've always been. And if it took 10 years, I'd stick with it."
Grimm spoke to reporters hours after the justices issued a one-sentence order handing his case back to a Richmond appeals court without reaching a decision. That means attention now will turn to the Richmond court and other appellate panels around the country that are grappling with rights of transgender students to use school bathrooms that correspond to their chosen gender, not the one assigned at birth.
A high school senior, Grimm likely won't see the issue settled before he graduates, but he said he accepted that long ago.
