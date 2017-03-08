Before the fatal train-bus crash, other vehicles had gotten stuck at that crossing

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill