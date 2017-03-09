National

March 9, 2017 9:19 PM

Troopers find vehicle in woman's hit-and-run death

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

State troopers believe they've found the vehicle that fatally struck a 29-year-old woman from New York as she tried to grab her cellphone from the southbound lane of Florida's Turnpike near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol says investigators located a van Thursday matching a witness description with damage consistent with the crash. It was being processed for evidence. It wasn't clear if investigators had determined who was driving, but a news release says they have been in contact with someone of interest in the case.

FHP says Karissa Hilt pulled onto the shoulder of the highway about 8 p.m. Wednesday and a vehicle slammed into her as she looked for the phone that had fallen from her car. The driver didn't stop.

