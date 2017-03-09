Family pets are sacred but Friar Mustache is holier than most

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:48 Chisa Putman sworn in as York County magistrate

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:00 Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window