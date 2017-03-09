A comedian mocked a young conservative for his ‘Nazi hair.’ He actually has cancer.

Comedian Samantha Bee has never shied away from controversy, and her show on TBS, “Full Frontal With Samanatha Bee,” has been both praised and criticized for its stinging political satire.
But nonetheless, Bee and her show apologized Thursday after one joke went too far, poking fun at the haircut of a man with cancer.
On Wednesday night, the latest episode of “Full Frontal” aired, and in a segment about the Conservative Political Action Conference, held in late February, the narrator repeatedly described the haircuts of several male participants as “Nazi hair.”
However, one of the men shown during the clip, Kyle Coddington, has been diagnosed with stage four brain cancer and recently underwent chemotherapy, resulting in his hair’s appearance, according to Outset. That fact was quickly noted by several social media users.
Round of applause for @iamsambee for mocking someone who had just gone through their 1st round of radiation & chemo causing the "nazi hair" pic.twitter.com/oPPsY2tt6e— Brittany Chapa (@BrittanyJChapa) March 9, 2017
When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX— Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017
Both Bee and her show’s official Twitter account sent out apologies Thursday afternoon, and the clip has been edited from the show’s website, though Outset still has the original version posted.
@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece— Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) March 9, 2017
We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece.— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017
The joke itself originates from the perception that haircuts like Coddington’s, cropped closely on the sides and long on the top, are reminiscent of a style popular in 1930s Germany, per the Washington Post. The cut has also become closely associated with the alt-right, a white nationalist movement, and is sported by leaders such as Richard Spencer, per Esquire. It even has a nickname: the fashy, short for fascist.
However, Coddington’s hair style is the result of his cancer, he said on Twitter. A GoFundMe page set up for Coddington has raised nearly $10,000, with many of the donations coming after Bee’s apology. The show itself has donated $1,000.
