Volunteers team up to remove a 6-pound tumor from a 12-year-old girl’s mouth

Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

Banks Trail Middle students talk battle of wits

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter

1:58