Authorities: Man held on device charge set Texas mosque fire

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire' Pause

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010