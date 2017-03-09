National

March 9, 2017 10:52 PM

Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man

The Associated Press
KENT, Wash.

Police in suburban Seattle and the FBI are asking for the public's help in the shooting of a Sikh man who says the gunman told him to go back to his country.

Authorities said Thursday that they're offering a $6,000 reward and have set up a phone line for tips: 253-856-5808. Police are investigating Friday's shooting as a hate crime. The victim was struck in the arm.

Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner says they haven't had reports of any similar incidents.

Police and the FBI haven't identified a suspect but describe him as a 6-foot-tall white man with a medium build, dark hoodie, dark clothing and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

A suspect sketch shows the man with thick, dark eyebrows and brown eyes.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos