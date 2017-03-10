Walmart plans to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes Sunday. Here’s how to get one

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find Pause

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window