Elephant bling? For this big fella and his tusks, it’s shiny with a purpose

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip Pause

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

1:20 File video: Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners