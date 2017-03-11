AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Pence to make case for health care overhaul in Kentucky
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to rally support in Kentucky for a White House-backed health care overhaul, traveling to a state that has often been front-and-center in the battle over former President Barack Obama's sweeping health care law.
In Louisville, Pence is scheduled to tour an energy services company with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, part of an effort to reassure conservative Republicans who have raised objections to the House GOP health care proposal that would scrap the "Obamacare" health care law.
Pence has been the chief salesman for President Donald Trump's push to repeal and replace the health care law. The House is expected to vote on the bill in less than two weeks but faces fierce resistance from critics, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has called the initial draft "Obamacare Lite." Several influential conservative groups, including Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth, have come out against the plan.
Pence suggested this week that the Trump administration was open to negotiate changes to the bill, telling Fox News' Bret Baier that the legislation introduced in the House was simply the start of the process.
Conservatives have urged the White House to halt the extra money Obama's law gives states to expand the federal-state Medicaid program for 70 million low-income people. The GOP bill would end that additional funding in 2020 except for those already in the program, but conservatives want to accelerate that to 2018 to save money.
3rd protester dies as S. Korea braces for more rallies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police on Saturday braced for more violence between opponents and supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye, who was stripped of her powers by the Constitutional Court over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into a political turmoil.
Three people died and dozens were injured in clashes between police and Park's supporters after the ruling Friday, according to police, which detained seven protesters for questioning.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was planning to deploy nearly 20,000 officers and hundreds of buses to separate the two crowds, whose passionate rallies have divided the streets near the presidential palace in the past several weekends as the scandal worsened.
The court's decision capped a stunning fall for the country's first female leader. Park rode a wave of lingering conservative nostalgia for her late dictator father to victory in 2012, only to see her presidency crumble as millions of furious protesters filled the nation's streets.
The ruling allows possible criminal proceedings against the 65-year-old Park — prosecutors have already named her a criminal suspect — and makes her South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.
Melania Trump begins to embrace new role as first lady
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump's invitation for high-powered women to join her at the White House was about more than the lunch they would eat, or the stated purpose of honoring International Women's Day.
It marked a "coming out" for the first lady, seven weeks into Presidential Donald Trump's administration. After spending a couple of weeks hunkered down at the family's midtown Manhattan penthouse while Trump launched his presidency in Washington, the former model whose husband says is a "very private person," is taking her first steps into her very public new role.
Mrs. Trump strode into the State Dining Room for her first solo White House event after an announcer intoned, "Ladies and gentlemen, the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump," and was greeted by the all-female group of about 50 people, including ambassadors, Cabinet members, at least one U.S. senator and stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.
Mrs. Trump asked guests for suggestions on how best to empower women and girls worldwide, possibly foreshadowing women's empowerment as an issue she would pursue as first lady. Trump said recently that his wife, who turns 47 next month, feels strongly about "women's difficulties."
"I will work alongside you in ensuring that the gender of one's birth does not determine one's treatment in society," she told guests, according to a tweet by a White House official.
Turkey's determination against Kurds alienates US, Russia
BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey achieved a milestone in its goals in Syria: It established a foothold in the heart of the country's north after driving Islamic State militants away from its borders and seizing al-Bab, one of the extremist group's major strongholds and a major supply route.
But Turkey's determination to also push back the Kurds is alienating the other big players in Syria — Russia and the United States — and threatens to undermine the fight against IS in the imminent assault on Raqqa.
Ankara's threats to attack the nearby town of Manbij, held by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces, prompted Washington to deploy new troops in the area to prevent Turkish advances. Turkey's Syrian allies have been fighting the Kurds around the town, reportedly with Turkish cover, raising the possibility of frictions with the Americans.
At the same time, Turkish forces shelling Kurds hit Syrian government forces, whose patron Moscow reportedly has advisers in the area.
As a result, Ankara has effectively unified Russia and the U.S. in the goal of limiting Turkish expansion in the north. Syria experts say Ankara has lost influence to realize its aim of pushing the Kurdish forces back to the east of Manbij across the Euphrates. Moreover, Washington is pushing ahead with partnering with the Kurdish-led forces in the planned attack on Raqqa, despite Turkish opposition.
After 2 months, Mattis is only Trump pick at Pentagon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jim Mattis is not lonely in the Pentagon, but two months into his tenure as secretary of defense not a single political appointee has joined him.
The retired Marine general, who took office just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in, has sparred with the White House over choices for high-priority civilian positions that, while rarely visible to the public, are key to developing and implementing defense policy at home and abroad.
When the Obama administration closed shop in January, only one of its top-tier Pentagon political appointees stayed in place — Robert Work, the deputy defense secretary. He agreed to remain until his successor is sworn in. So far no nominee for deputy has been announced, let alone confirmed by the Senate.
The administration has announced four nominees for senior Pentagon civilian jobs, and two of those later withdrew. Trump's nominee to lead the Army, Vincent Viola, withdrew in early February because of financial entanglements, and about three weeks later Philip B. Bilden, the Navy secretary nominee, withdrew for similar reasons.
On Tuesday, the White House announced it intends to nominate John J. Sullivan to be the Pentagon's chief lawyer. In January, Trump announced former congresswoman Heather Wilson of New Mexico as his nominee to be Air Force secretary, but he has not submitted the nomination to the Senate.
Trauma to lives, economy from tsunami persists 6 years on
TOKYO (AP) — Six years ago, more than 18,000 people died or went missing as a tsunami triggered by a massive quake engulfed coastal areas of northeastern Japan. Tens of thousands more people's lives were unraveled when they lost family members, friends, homes and livelihoods. The displacement widened as entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011, disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Here are some measures of progress in Japan's recovery:
RECONSTRUCTION: The government spent 26 trillion yen ($220 billion) in recovery and rebuilding from 2011-2015, but is due to slash that to only 6.5 trillion yen in 2016-2020. Reconstruction has been hampered by a shortage of workers, and while much of the public housing planned to replace destroyed homes has been finished, about a fifth of the units stand empty.
Downed bridge splits Big Sur, closes part of coast highway
BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A downed bridge along the California coast has split the Big Sur area in two, stranding residents without access to grocery stores and public services and closing part of scenic Highway 1 for as long as a year.
About 450 residents on one side of the span were cut off when the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge crumbled beyond repair. Backpackers and helicopters are transporting food to the residential area.
The community known for its luxury spa treatments, posh hotels and scenic retreats is also without law enforcement, public services and tourists, The Mercury News in San Jose said (http://bayareane.ws/2lLncWC ).
"We're severed in half . with two of the most amazing cul-de-sacs in the world," Big Sur native Kirk Gafill told the newspaper.
A steep and narrow half-mile footpath is open to residents only for 15 minutes at a time, three times a day, to cross the divide.
Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again at airport
Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month, a lawyer for the late heavyweight champion's son said Friday.
Ali and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. They traveled to Washington on Wednesday without incident to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.
But attorney Chris Mancini said that when Ali attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight home to Florida on Friday he was detained for 20 minutes. Mancini said Ali spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone and showed his driver's license and passport before he was allowed to board.
"None of this was happening Wednesday," Mancini said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon as he was traveling with the Alis. "Going to Washington obviously opened up a can of worms at DHS."
A spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration acknowledged the agency confirmed Ali's identity before he boarded his plane.
Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend.
Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it's best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed.
You'll lose an hour's sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
Standard time returns Nov. 5.
Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night
DETROIT (AP) — On a milestone night for female boxers, Claressa Shields gave herself rave reviews.
Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable, stopping Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round Friday night in their fight for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime. Referee Harvey Dock stopped the fight 1:30 into the fourth, after Shields had landed a strong left-handed punch to the head of Szabados.
"I put on a good show. I used some good technique. I wasn't just out there brawling with her," Shields said. "I showed my skill, I showed my power, and I showed how I box like Sugar Ray Robinson and Joe Louis mixed together."
Shields (2-0) controlled the fight from the outset in front of a boisterous crowd in her home state of Michigan. The two-time Olympic champion from Flint landed 95 punches to 11 by Szabados. When it came to power punches, the margin was 88-10.
Szabados (15-9) did well to avoid being knocked down. The Hungarian was still on her feet when the fight was stopped, and she shook her head a bit in apparent disbelief that it was over.
