As many as 48 million accounts on Twitter are actually bots, study finds

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:41 Video: guessing who Winthrop will face in the NCAA tourney

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally