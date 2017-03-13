Young love may be fickle, but it’s older couples whose divorce rates are rising

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup Pause

1:42 March snow and cold in York County a minus for peaches, bonus for kids

2:00 Fellow Rock Hill police help legendary officer and leader fight cancer battle

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip