March 13, 2017 9:15 PM

Snowboarder gets an unexpected companion — a moose – on the Colorado slopes

By Brian Murphy

Snowboarder Cheri Luther had an unexpected companion on her run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado last week.

Luther and friend Amy Loofa were joined on the slopes by a moose, according to Luther managed to shoot the video and posted it, along with a recap of what happened, on her Instagram account.

“I turned around to make sure she (Amy) was still behind me, but instead I saw a moose trekking down the front side of the mountain,” she wrote. “Afraid to stop in the middle of an open run while strapped to my snowboard, I thought it best to keep moving and get out of the animals way. It was a crazy sight to see and definitely one we won't forget!”

