They posted her nude video and sent obscene messages, but she’s determined to enlist

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it' Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney