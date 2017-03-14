ADL to open Silicon Valley center to fight a rise in cyberhate since the election

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:08 Malcolm Graham talks about his sister Cynthia G. Hurd one of the Emanuel 9 victims

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:33 Sparks fly at Lancaster County Council in BridgeMill-McClancy rezoning dispute

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney