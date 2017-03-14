He’s deaf, mute, can’t read and charged with murder. He might go free but doesn’t know it

1:13 Will peaches be the pits? Pause

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'