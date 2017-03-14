Blind woman says she and guide dog were kicked off airplane

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill