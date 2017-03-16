Prosecutors: No charges to be filed against NYC mayor

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event